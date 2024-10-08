Injury-hit Scotland lose goalkeeper Gunn

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: BBC

Scotland faces increasing injury challenges as goalkeeper Angus Gunn is sidelined for the Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Portugal.



The 28-year-old sustained a rib injury and had to leave the field at halftime during Norwich City's victory over Hull City on Saturday.



With Gunn unavailable, veteran Craig Gordon is expected to make a comeback. Additionally, Kilmarnock's Robby McCrorie has been called up to join uncapped keeper Jon McCracken in Steve Clarke's squad.