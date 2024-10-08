You are here: HomeSports2024 10 08Article 1990874

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Injury-hit Scotland lose goalkeeper Gunn

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Gunn has 15 Scotland caps and started all three matches at Euro 2024 Gunn has 15 Scotland caps and started all three matches at Euro 2024

Scotland faces increasing injury challenges as goalkeeper Angus Gunn is sidelined for the Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Portugal.

The 28-year-old sustained a rib injury and had to leave the field at halftime during Norwich City's victory over Hull City on Saturday.

With Gunn unavailable, veteran Craig Gordon is expected to make a comeback. Additionally, Kilmarnock's Robby McCrorie has been called up to join uncapped keeper Jon McCracken in Steve Clarke's squad.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment