Injury problems mount for Barcelona as Marc-Andre Ter Stegen suffers serious-looking knee injury

Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024
Source: Football-espana
The opening half of Barcelona's match against Villarreal has been captivating. The LaLiga leaders are ahead 2-1 at halftime, thanks to two goals from Robert Lewandowski, while Ayoze Perez netted one for the home team.
However, just before the break, the Catalans may have encountered a significant setback.
After making an important one-on-one save, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is feared to have sustained a serious knee injury.
He landed awkwardly while handling the subsequent corner and seemed to be in considerable distress before being taken off on a stretcher.