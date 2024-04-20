Inkoom recounts when a Kotoko fan bought him a car

Sports News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Inkoom, a former Asante Kotoko defender, has recounted a touching anecdote involving a devoted fan of the club who went above and beyond to express his gratitude for Inkoom's contributions to the team.



Following a league match against King Faisal, Inkoom was informed that a supporter was seeking him out. Little did he anticipate the remarkable display of appreciation that awaited him.



After the game, Inkoom was approached by the fan who requested his presence for a brief moment before heading home. Inkoom complied and accompanied the fan, who then surprised him with a generous gift.



The fan drove Inkoom to Santasi roundabout, where he presented him with a car as a token of appreciation for his performances on the field.



Despite being unfamiliar with the fan, Inkoom was deeply moved by the gesture.



The fan, known as Prince, revealed that he had been following Inkoom's career since he joined Kotoko and was impressed by his dedication to the club. This act of kindness left a lasting impact on Inkoom, who has since developed a close bond with Prince and maintains regular communication with him.



Samuel Inkoom represented Asante Kotoko from 2008 to 2009 before moving on to FC Basel in Switzerland.