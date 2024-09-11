Institutional neglect negating affordable housing blueprint

Real Estate of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa (CAHF) has highlighted key challenges hindering affordable housing in Ghana, including land tenure insecurity, high costs, and weak regulatory oversight.



In its 2023 Housing Finance in Africa Yearbook, CAHF noted that despite a 33% reduction in Ghana’s housing deficit from 2.8 million in 2010 to 1.8 million in 2022, housing finance remains unaffordable due to rising inflation and interest rates.



Government efforts, such as the National Homeownership Fund, have seen limited success.



However, a new comprehensive plan aims to address the 1.8 million-unit shortage by completing stalled housing projects.