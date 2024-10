Sports News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Inter Milan has become the first international football club to be granted a commercial license to operate in Saudi Arabia.



This move is seen as a strategic step, allowing the club to expand its commercial presence in the rapidly growing Saudi market.



The decision aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader vision to attract global sports entities and bolster



Read full articleits status as a hub for international sports.



With this license, Inter Milan is expected to enhance partnerships, increase fan engagement, and explore new business opportunities within the region.