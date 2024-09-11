You are here: HomeSports2024 09 11Article 1980158

Interim coach Eguavoen 'still in charge' of Nigeria after AFCON qualifiers

Augustine Eguavoen has successfully led Nigeria to the top of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group, achieving four points, three goals, two clean sheets, one win, and one draw, following a 0-0 draw against Rwanda in Kigali on Tuesday.

This performance contrasts sharply with their struggles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they have only secured three points from four matches without any victories.

The statistics highlight that interim coach Augustine 'Austin' Eguavoen possesses the necessary skills to stabilize a team that was previously in disarray, demonstrating his capability once again.

