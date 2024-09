Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: BBC

Ipswich Town has revealed that club legend and former Scotland manager George Burley is currently receiving treatment for cancer.



The 68-year-old, who managed the Scottish national team between January 2008 and November 2009, was diagnosed after experiencing health issues earlier this year.



Burley, who played for Ipswich from 1973 to 1985, made 500 appearances for the club and served as its manager from 1994 to 2002.