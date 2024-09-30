Ireland stun world champions New Zealand in WXV1

Sports News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: BBC

Ireland achieved a thrilling 29-27 victory against world champions New Zealand in their first WXV1 match in Vancouver.



In a dramatic finish, substitute Erin King scored her second try in the last minute, bringing the score level.



Fly-half Dannah O'Brien then successfully converted the try, clinching the win. Ireland managed to score five tries, while New Zealand dominated possession but had three tries ruled out by the television match official (TMO).