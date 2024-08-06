You are here: HomeSports2024 08 06Article 1967198

Isaac Amoako joins Medeama SC as new goalkeeper coach

Medeama Sporting Club has officially appointed Isaac Amoako as their new goalkeeper coach under a two-year contract.

Amoako, who previously served at Nsoatreman FC, was instrumental in the development of the club's goalkeepers, significantly improving their skills and overall performance.

His talent for identifying and nurturing potential has established him as one of the most esteemed goalkeeper

