Isaac Amoako joins Medeama SC as new goalkeeper coach

Medeama Sporting Club has officially appointed Isaac Amoako as their new goalkeeper coach under a two-year contract.



Amoako, who previously served at Nsoatreman FC, was instrumental in the development of the club's goalkeepers, significantly improving their skills and overall performance.



His talent for identifying and nurturing potential has established him as one of the most esteemed goalkeeper



coaches in the Ghana Premier League. With his expertise, Medeama's goalkeeping unit is expected to be well-equipped and resilient.



In response to his new position, Isaac Amoako stated, "I am excited to join this ambitious club. Medeama SC possesses a robust vision for the future, and I look forward to contributing to the team's success. My primary focus will be on maximizing the potential of our goalkeepers and preparing them for the challenges that lie ahead."



As Medeama prepares for the upcoming season, the club is strategically enhancing its squad. With pre-season activities in full swing and significant matches approaching, including a fixture against Kumasi Asante Kotoko on August 16, Amoako's influence will be crucial in shaping their defensive strategies.