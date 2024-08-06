You are here: HomeSports2024 08 06Article 1967189

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Isaac Amoako’s experience, approach to coaching will have a positive impact on the team – Medeama SC

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Isaac Amoako Isaac Amoako

The management of Medeama SC has publicly addressed the decision to appoint Isaac Amoako, a former goalkeeper for Asante Kotoko, as the team's new goalkeeping coach.

On Monday, August 5, the club officially announced Amoako's appointment, revealing that he has signed a two-year contract.

“Medeama Sporting Club is pleased to announce the hiring of Isaac Amoako as

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment