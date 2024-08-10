Issa Hayatou's contributions to the growth, development of African football will forever be remembered – GFA

Sports News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the family of Alhaji Issa Hayatou, the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following the demise of Issa Hayatou.



The former president of CAF passed away on Thursday, August 8, just one day before his 78th birthday.



In a statement released today, the



Read full articleGhana FA expressed its deep sorrow, emphasizing that the significant contributions of Issa Hayatou to the advancement and development of football in Africa will be eternally cherished.



“It is with profound sadness that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) acknowledges the passing of Alhaji Issa Hayatou, former President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and former Vice-President of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), who departed on Thursday, August 8, 2024, in his native Cameroon.



“On behalf of the entire Ghanaian football community, we extend our sincere condolences to the family of Alhaji Issa Hayatou, the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the broader African football community, and FIFA.



“The extraordinary contributions of Issa Hayatou to the evolution and progress of football on the African continent will be remembered for generations,” stated the release from the Ghana FA.



The statement characterized the late Issa Hayatou as a monumental figure in African football, whose leadership spanned several decades and whose vision significantly influenced the future of the sport across the continent.



It further noted that the legacy of Issa Hayatou will continue to motivate both current and future generations of football administrators and enthusiasts.