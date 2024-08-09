Issah Akuka Issifu will be a valuable asset to the team – Vision FC coach Nana Kweku Agyemang

Sports News of Friday, 9 August 2024

Vision FC's head coach, Nana Kweku Agyemang, has expressed enthusiasm regarding the signing of promising forward Issah Akuka Issifu, asserting that he will significantly contribute to the team as they prepare for their inaugural Ghana Premier League season.



The Eewo family is gearing up for their first league campaign after securing victory in the Division One League Zone 3



They aim to leave a substantial mark in the forthcoming Ghana Premier League.



In preparation for the new season, Vision FC has been actively seeking quality players to enhance their squad.



Consequently, the club has welcomed Hearts of Oak forward Issah Akuka Issifu into their ranks for the upcoming season.



"Akuka is a gifted player with considerable potential. He aligns perfectly with the type of forward we are targeting, and we are confident he will be an invaluable asset to the team," he remarked.



The acquisition of Akuka further underscores the club’s determination to compete at the highest echelons of the Ghana Premier League.



Vision FC is dedicated to assembling a robust team capable of achieving significant success as they embark on their first appearance in the league.