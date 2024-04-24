Issahaku scores hat-trick for Leicester to secure 5-0 victory over Southampton

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the Ghanaian international, showcased an outstanding performance on Tuesday evening, leading Leicester City to a resounding 5-0 victory over Southampton in the English Championship.



The talented forward, currently on loan, was a key player in today's Round 38 fixture of the league campaign.



Taking place at the King Power Stadium, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku broke the deadlock with a composed finish in the 25th minute, capitalizing on a pass from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.



His goal gave Leicester the lead at halftime, setting the stage for a dominant second half display against Southampton.



Wilfred Ndidi extended the lead with a goal in the 62nd minute, before Abdul Fatawu Issahaku secured his brace in the 75th minute.



Shortly after, Leicester's veteran striker Jamie Vardy found the back of the net in the 79th minute, courtesy of a well-timed pass from Issahaku.



In the 81st minute, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku completed his hat-trick with a close-range finish, sealing a comprehensive 5-0 victory for Leicester City.



This impressive win brings Leicester City one step closer to securing automatic promotion to the English Premier League.