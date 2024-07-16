It feels amazing to join Leicester City on a permanent deal – Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku expressed his excitement about signing a permanent deal with Leicester City.



The Foxes confirmed the transfer after activating a buy clause from his loan spell at Sporting CP. Fatawu, a former Steadfast and Dreams FC player, was delighted that the deal was finalized.



He stated, "I feel fantastic. It's great to be back and I'm ready to focus on the upcoming season."



His impactful displays in the Championship played a key role in Leicester City's triumphant season, resulting in winning the title and earning promotion to the Premier League.