It is just the beginning - Fatawu Issahaku after Leicester City's draw with Tottenham

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed optimism that their Premier League opener marks the commencement of a series of positive developments.



The Foxes managed to secure a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening at the King Power Stadium.



Pedro Poro opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half, but Jamie Vardy equalized



Read full articlefor the home team by connecting with Fatawu Issahaku's cross.



In his post-match comments, Fatawu Issahaku emphasized the distinctions of playing in the Premier League and praised the fans for their unwavering support.



"There are notable differences in the Premier League, as it demands greater intensity and stamina. One must keep pace with the team. We recognize these differences and are committed to progressing," the 20-year-old stated on the club's website.



"The fans are incredible and continually inspire me to give my all. They are truly special, and I enjoy playing because they make me feel valued and motivate me to contribute more to the team."



"This is merely the beginning for us, and we must continue to strive forward," he added.



Fatawu Issahaku made a permanent move to the Foxes from Portuguese club Sporting CP following an impressive season in the English Championship, which helped the team secure promotion to the Premier League.



The talented winger will aim to maintain his form as they prepare to face Fulham on Saturday at Craven Cottage.