You are here: HomeSports2024 07 08Article 1958180

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

It is normal clubs are interested in me after my performance last season - Kudus

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mohammed Kudus Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus, the attacking midfielder for Black Stars and West Ham United, has calmly addressed recent transfer rumours linking him to clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, and Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Speaking to The Athletic as West Ham prepares for preseason ahead of the 2024-2025 English Premier League campaign, Kudus described such speculation as "normal."

The 23-year-old,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment