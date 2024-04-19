It is possible to secure a win against Zamalek SC - Karim Zito

Sports News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito, acknowledges the challenge that lies ahead against Zamalek SC but remains optimistic about their chances.



The Ghanaian team is set to clash with the Egyptian side in the CAF Confederations Cup semifinal.



The Still Believe lads will play at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, April 21, with the match kicking off at 16:00GMT.



Zito, a former Black Satellites coach, reassured fans that they will strive for a positive outcome against the one-time Confederations Cup champions.



"We are determined not to let down Ghanaians. Admittedly, it will be a tough match, but victory is within reach. I urge Ghanaians to keep us in their prayers," Zito said.



The return leg is scheduled for April 28 at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Dreams FC departed for North Africa on Thursday in preparation for the highly anticipated encounter.