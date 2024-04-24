It is the best game for me this season - Fatawu Issahaku

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the Ghanaian international, stated that his standout performance against Southampton was his best of the season.



The 20-year-old winger achieved his first hat trick on Tuesday night at the King Power Stadium in the English Championship.



Leicester City's victory has now placed them four points ahead at the top of the table, positioning them well for a return to the Premier League next season.



In a post-match interview, Issahaku expressed his satisfaction with his attacking display, highlighting Leicester's dominant win over Southampton as his standout game of the season.



He mentioned, "Yes, this is my best game of the season so far. I am thrilled and feel great. It's always a pleasure to play alongside Jamie. I feel fantastic right now, and we will continue to push forward."



Since joining Leicester, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has accumulated 6 goals and 12 assists.