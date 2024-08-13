It is unrealistic to demand $2m from a company to be GPL headline sponsor for a season – Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, has recognized that pursuing $2 million from a single entity for the headline sponsorship of the Ghana Premier League is not a feasible expectation.



The league has been without a primary sponsor since betPawa withdrew during the 2023/24 season, and prior to that, there had been no headline sponsor since



the league resumed following the revelations of the Number 12 investigation.



During a press conference held on Friday, Okraku emphasized that while the league aspires to secure substantial sponsorship, obtaining such significant sums from a single company in the current market is quite difficult. He recommended a more pragmatic strategy: seeking smaller investments from a variety of partners.



Okraku suggested that rather than concentrating exclusively on a headline sponsor, the league could pursue four partners, each contributing $500,000, to achieve the target of $2 million. The Ghana Premier League is scheduled to commence on September 6, 2024.



“If you adopt the creative strategy I have outlined and analyze your cost structures, while considering partners that align with those costs, you will find that aiming for $2 million can indeed be accomplished.”



“You will see it clearly. Instead of stressing over the search for a single headline sponsor, you could focus on securing four partners to each provide $500,000.”



