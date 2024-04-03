It’ll be a dream to win the Copa del Rey with my brother – Inaki Williams

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams is excitedly looking forward to the upcoming opportunity to compete for a trophy as his team prepares to face RCD Mallorca in the Copa del Rey final.



The highly-anticipated match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 20:00 GMT at the Estadio de La Cartuja.



Inaki Williams, along with his brother Nico Williams, is eager to perform well in the game and emerge victorious. He expressed his gratitude towards his parents for their unwavering support and mentioned that their goal is to make them proud.



Additionally, he hopes to bring glory not only to his family but also to the devoted fans of Athletic Bilbao who have been longing to witness their team triumph in the competition.



Inaki emphasized the significance of this moment, highlighting that it has been a lifelong dream for him and his brother to compete together in a cup final.