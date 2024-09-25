“It’s a clear red card” – Alaves manager Luis Garcia Plaza furious with decision during Real Madrid defeat

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid secured their fifth consecutive victory on Tuesday, overcoming a determined challenge from Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu.



The visitors managed to score twice in the closing moments, adding tension to the match, and the situation could have escalated further had Endrick Felipe received a red card shortly before those goals.



In the 83rd minute, referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz issued a yellow card to Endrick for what appeared to be a kick directed at Alaves’ Santiago Mourino. The Alaves side contended that a red card was warranted, yet only a caution was administered.