It's a great honour for me and my brother to represent Ghana - Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Jordan Ayew, the forward for the Black Stars, has emphasized his unwavering dedication to the national team until the very end.



He also highlighted that his brother, Andre Ayew, who currently serves as the captain of the senior national team, shares the same level of commitment.



In an interview, Jordan Ayew expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent Ghana and stated that they will always strive to represent their country with honor and fight for their colors.



Following Ghana's 2-1 loss to Nigeria in an international friendly match, Jordan Ayew scored the only consolation goal from a penalty kick.



Both Ayew brothers are expected to play for the Black Stars in their upcoming match against the Cranes of Uganda on March 26, 2024.