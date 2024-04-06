It’s a known fact Black Stars are in a bad state now - C.K Akonnor

Sports News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Charles Akonnor, the former coach of the Black Stars, has emphasized the current poor state of the team.



The team's recent performances have been disappointing, with only one win in their last ten matches and early exits from their last three major tournaments.



After a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign resulting in elimination in the group stage, Otto Addo took over as head coach in March. However, Addo's tenure began with challenges, including a loss and a draw in his first two games in charge.



He stressed the importance of rebuilding the team to raise its standards, acknowledging the need to start afresh and improve before the upcoming World Cup and AFCON qualifiers.



The Black Stars are gearing up for crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.