It's a pity to face Nigeria in friendlies without our key players - Otto Addo

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, expressed his disappointment as several key players failed to respond to the call-up for the international friendly matches scheduled for this month.



The Black Stars, determined to recover from their underwhelming performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), will face Nigeria tonight at the Stade de Marrakesh before taking on Uganda's Cranes on March 26.



However, important figures such as Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Joseph Painysil, and Inaki Williams, among others, have withdrawn from the squad for various reasons, leaving Addo disheartened.



In an interview with the Ghana Football Association website prior to the match against the Super Eagles, the 43-year-old coach expressed his regret over the absence of these key players.



Nevertheless, Addo remains hopeful that the new additions to the squad will seize the opportunity and demonstrate their abilities.



He stated, "It is unfortunate; we always want to go with our strongest squad, especially when facing Nigeria. However, I am looking for opportunities, and this is a chance for the new players to showcase themselves. I am not dwelling on who could have been here to help us. This squad consists of experienced players and young talents who are on their way up, and they can show me their level and potential."



The highly anticipated friendly match is scheduled to commence at 16:00 GMT.