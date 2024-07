Sports News of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Princess Marfo, a midfielder for the Black Queens of Ghana, expressed her excitement about being called up to the national team for the first time.



Currently in Japan with the team for an upcoming friendly match, she mentioned feeling welcomed by her teammates and is eager to give her all on the field to represent Ghana.



match against Japan is scheduled for Saturday, July 13th at Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium.