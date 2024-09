Sports News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Asante Kotoko's coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, expressed that the injury to Esmat Abdalhamid Hassabalbagi is a significant setback for the team.



The Sudanese left-back will be sidelined for six weeks following a successful foot surgery.



Esmat sustained the injury during the recent match against Young Apostles at Len Clay Sports Stadium in the third round of the league.