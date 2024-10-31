It's a shame Ghana will not qualify for 2025 AFCON - Rev Osei Kofi

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rev. Osei Kofi, a legend of Ghana and Asante Kotoko, has voiced his disappointment regarding the Black Stars' difficulties in qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), labeling the situation as a "shame."



The national team currently sits in third place in Group F, having garnered just two points from four games. Their campaign started with an unexpected 1-0



loss to Angola at Baba Yara Stadium, followed by a 1-1 draw with Niger. In a doubleheader against Sudan, the Black Stars managed a goalless draw in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium but faced a 2-0 defeat in the return leg in Libya.



These unsatisfactory outcomes put Ghana at risk of missing the AFCON tournament for the first time in two decades. Reflecting on the past successes of Ghanaian football, the two-time AFCON champion expressed concern over the current state of the sport and its management.



"At our best, we were known as the Brazilians of African football. Now, after failing to qualify for the African Cup of Nations in Morocco, we have seen a decline," Osei Kofi stated to Graphic Sports. He added, "Nonetheless, I hope this serves as a crucial lesson for us to improve ahead of the next qualifiers. It’s truly a shame."



Looking forward, the Black Stars will prepare for their final matches against Angola in Luanda and Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium. To qualify for the tournament, they must win against both teams and hope that Sudan, currently in second place with 7 points, loses both of their matches against Niger and Angola.