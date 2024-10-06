You are here: HomeSports2024 10 06Article 1990064

It's been a very good day - Ghanaian forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi celebrates birthday with a brace in Sheffield win

English-born Ghanaian forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has conveyed his enthusiasm following his two-goal performance on his birthday, which significantly contributed to Sheffield United's crucial victory.

The skilled forward celebrated his 22nd birthday in remarkable fashion, netting both goals in Sheffield United's 2-0 triumph against Luton Town in the English Championship.

The Crystal Palace loanee was instrumental in the match, aiding his team in clinching all three points during their Week 9 encounter at Bramall Lane.

