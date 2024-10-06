It's been a very good day - Ghanaian forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi celebrates birthday with a brace in Sheffield win

Sports News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

English-born Ghanaian forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has conveyed his enthusiasm following his two-goal performance on his birthday, which significantly contributed to Sheffield United's crucial victory.



The skilled forward celebrated his 22nd birthday in remarkable fashion, netting both goals in Sheffield United's 2-0 triumph against Luton Town in the English Championship.



The Crystal Palace loanee was instrumental in the match, aiding his team in clinching all three points during their Week 9 encounter at Bramall Lane.