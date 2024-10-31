It’s good to face Hearts of Oak, one of Africa’s biggest clubs – Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Medeama SC's head coach, Nebojsa Kapor, has expressed admiration for Hearts of Oak, recognizing them as one of Africa's premier football clubs. He conveyed his enthusiasm for the upcoming match against the Phobians, despite their recent difficulties.



Kapor noted that Hearts have had a tough start to the Ghana Premier League, with three losses, three draws, and only two wins from eight



matches, leaving them in eleventh place with nine points.



In contrast, Medeama currently occupies third place with 15 points and will host Hearts at the Tarkwa TNA Stadium for a week-nine encounter on Friday.



“It’s a tough situation for them. Their start hasn’t been ideal. However, this match presents a great opportunity for any team, as they are a significant club, one of the largest in Africa,” Kapor remarked.



He further stated, “I always look forward to matches like this. Regardless of their position in the standings, it’s always a thrilling game.”



Both teams are eager to regain their winning momentum, with Hearts looking to bounce back from a loss to Bibiani GoldStars and Medeama seeking to improve after a draw against Aduana.