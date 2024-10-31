You are here: HomeSports2024 10 31Article 2000768

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

It’s good to face Hearts of Oak, one of Africa’s biggest clubs – Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nebojsa Kapor Nebojsa Kapor

Medeama SC's head coach, Nebojsa Kapor, has expressed admiration for Hearts of Oak, recognizing them as one of Africa's premier football clubs. He conveyed his enthusiasm for the upcoming match against the Phobians, despite their recent difficulties.

Kapor noted that Hearts have had a tough start to the Ghana Premier League, with three losses, three draws, and only two wins from eight

Read full article.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment