It's good to see Right to Dream become reference for political manifestos – Founder Tom Vernon

Tom Vernon, the founder of Right to Dream, has expressed his satisfaction that the initiative he established 25 years ago is now being recognized as a benchmark for the national manifesto of a prominent political party in Ghana.



During the recent unveiling of the Youth Manifesto by the opposition National Democratic Congress, the party announced its intention to incorporate



sports into educational activities.



“President Mahama is dedicated to integrating sports development within our educational institutions and communities. This initiative, akin to the Right to Dream Academy, aims to train additional technical staff and enhance the necessary infrastructure to foster talent development,” the party stated.



In response to the inclusion of Right to Dream in the manifesto, Tom Vernon remarked on LinkedIn that it is encouraging to see the project acknowledged as a national reference point.



“Right to Dream has emerged as a pivotal reference for the national manifesto strategies of both the NDC and NPP,” Vernon noted.



“I firmly believe that the world-class development of our exceptionally talented youth is the only sustainable strategy for Ghana's advancement, making this recognition particularly gratifying.



“Our efforts over the past 25 years to establish this reference point highlight the importance of understanding that the right frameworks will not yield results within a single electoral cycle.



‘A society flourishes when its elders plant trees under whose shade they will never sit.’



“The same principle applies to youth development; if we cultivate the right foundations, the benefits will be substantial.”



Right to Dream has been instrumental in nurturing talents such as Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Majeed Waris, and Simon Adingra.