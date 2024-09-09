You are here: HomeSports2024 09 09Article 1979201

footballghana

It’s never a nice feeling to be subbed off at half-time – Liverpool defender Jarrel Quansah admits

Jarell Quansah, the English-born Ghanaian defender, expressed his disappointment after being substituted during Liverpool's Premier League opener against Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old centre-back started the match, contributing to Liverpool's 2-0 victory.

However, after being taken off at halftime, Quansah shared his feelings in an interview with TimeSports, stating, “It’s never a nice feeling as a footballer to be subbed off at half-time.

But ultimately, it was the manager’s choice — and it clearly paid off.”

