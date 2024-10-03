You are here: HomeSports2024 10 03Article 1989029

It’s not over – Mohammed Polo confident about Black Stars AFCON 2025 qualification chances despite sloppy start

Ghanaian football icon Mohammed Polo has conveyed optimism regarding the Black Stars' prospects for qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, despite a challenging beginning to their campaign.

The four-time African champions have yet to secure a victory in their initial matches in Group F, having suffered a defeat to Angola and settled for a draw against Niger in September.

When inquired about the Black Stars' chances of qualifying for AFCON 2025, he stated, “Yes! It is not over for Ghana. We will struggle a bit but we will definitely qualify.”

