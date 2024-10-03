It’s not over – Mohammed Polo confident about Black Stars AFCON 2025 qualification chances despite sloppy start

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian football icon Mohammed Polo has conveyed optimism regarding the Black Stars' prospects for qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, despite a challenging beginning to their campaign.



The four-time African champions have yet to secure a victory in their initial matches in Group F, having suffered a defeat to Angola and settled for a draw against Niger in September.



When inquired about the Black Stars' chances of qualifying for AFCON 2025, he stated, “Yes! It is not over for Ghana. We will struggle a bit but we will definitely qualify.”