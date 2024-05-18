It’s not over until it’s over’ – Nations FC coach declares team’s intent to fight for GPL title to the end

Sports News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Coach Kasim Mingle Ocansey, the head coach of Nations Football Club, emphasized that his team is determined to compete for the Ghana Premier League title until the end of the season.



This declaration was made on Friday afternoon following their 1-0 victory over Accra Lions in Week 30 of the league campaign.



In an interview with StarTimes, Coach Kasim Mingle stated that Nations FC will strive for every single point in the remaining matches as they aim to secure the championship.



He highlighted that with 15 points still up for grabs and a seven-point difference with the current league leaders, the competition is far from over.



Despite their triumph over Accra Lions, Nations FC remains in second place on the league table, trailing Samartex FC by just four points.



Looking ahead, Coach Mingle and his team will face Aduana Stars in Week 31, and he anticipates an intriguing match.



He emphasized the team's approach of taking it one game at a time and discussing the upcoming match when the time comes.