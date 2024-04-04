It's not right for Asante Kotoko to keep Ogum after losing five games - Wilberforce Mfum

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Wilberforce Mfum, a renowned figure in Asante Kotoko's history, has raised concerns about the club's decision to retain Prosper Narteh Ogum as the head coach.



Mfum strongly believes that despite being a coach who led the team to victory in the Ghana Premier League, Ogum should not continue in his position after losing five out of their last six matches.



The Porcupine Warriors have also suffered four consecutive defeats in the league, which has resulted in them currently occupying the ninth position on the league table with 32 points, a significant drop from their position five weeks ago.



Additionally, Asante Kotoko has slipped from third to tenth place and is now trailing FC Samartex by 10 points. Mfum expressed his disappointment in the club's leadership for retaining Ogum despite the team's poor performance.



He emphasized that it is not justifiable for a coach to remain in charge after losing five matches consecutively. Mfum further stated that Asante Kotoko deserves players of a higher caliber who can attract a large number of supporters to the stadium, rather than the current lower-division players.



Asante Kotoko's upcoming match will be against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League this weekend.