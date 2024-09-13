"It’s really a pity" - Black Stars coach Otto Addo reacts to Baba Yara Stadium ban

Sports News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has voiced his dissatisfaction with CAF's ruling that bans Baba Yara Sports Stadium from hosting international or Category 3 football matches until essential upgrades are completed.



While participating in the CAF Coaches Symposium in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, Addo shared his views on the situation.



The symposium has attracted prominent coaches, including Zambia’s Avram Grant, Côte d’Ivoire’s Emerse Fae, Namibia’s Benjamin Collin, and Angola’s Pedro Goncalves, making it an important event for football dialogue in the area.