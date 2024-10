Sports News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Former GFA chairman Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has emphasized the urgent need to develop local talent for the Black Stars.



He believes that nurturing homegrown players is essential for the team's future success, particularly given recent challenges.



Nyaho-Tamakloe argues that relying solely on players abroad is insufficient and that investment in local football development



will create a stronger national team.



He advocates for a structured approach to player development that prioritizes grassroots talent to ensure a competitive Black Stars in upcoming international competitions.