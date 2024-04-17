It’s unfortunate things have not gone well for Asante Kotoko – Emmanuel Gyamfi

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Emmanuel Gyamfi, the former captain of Asante Kotoko, has expressed his sympathy towards his former club as they continue to face difficulties this season.



The team's head coach, Prosper Ogum, has been facing immense pressure in recent times due to the team's poor performance, having won only one league game in 2024.



This has led to strained relations between the management and the fans, with the team suffering six defeats in their last seven league matches.



On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, fans even disrupted the club's training session in an attempt to halt the activities and demand the removal of the former WAFA boss. Despite a recent 2-0 loss to Aduana, Gyamfi believes that the team displayed good structure and determination on the day.



He strongly disagrees with anyone who criticizes the coach's performance, stating that it is unfortunate that things haven't gone as planned for the team.