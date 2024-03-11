It was a clear penalty, he would have killed him if the ball wasn't there - Jurgen Klopp

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Liverpool's manager, Jurgen Klopp, in a post-match analysis, couldn't hide his frustration after witnessing what he believed was a clear-cut last-gasp penalty denial for his side. Klopp specifically highlighted the challenge by Jeremy Doku on Alexis Mac Allister, emphasizing the potential severity of the incident.



"It was a clear penalty," Klopp exclaimed, expressing his strong conviction that had the ball not been in play, the outcome could have been far more serious, stating metaphorically, "he would have killed him if the ball wasn't there."



Despite the contentious decision, Klopp was quick to pivot to the positives, lauding the overall performance of his Reds during the riveting 1-1 draw against Manchester City. The German tactician commended his team's resilience, strategic execution, and the intensity displayed throughout the match.



In his post-match commentary, Klopp acknowledged the significance of the high-stakes encounter and the challenges posed by a formidable opponent like Manchester City. He praised the collective effort of his squad, highlighting key moments where Liverpool showcased their quality and determination.



While disappointed with the denied penalty, Klopp's overall sentiment leaned towards satisfaction with his team's performance, underscoring the competitive spirit that defines clashes between two football powerhouses like Liverpool and Manchester City.



Klopp's ability to balance frustration and optimism in his assessment showcased his managerial prowess and unwavering commitment to the pursuit of excellence on the pitch.