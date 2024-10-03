You are here: HomeSports2024 10 03Article 1988885

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

    

Source: Kickgh

'It was a difficult game' - Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu reacts to Goldstars draw

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nurudeen Amadu Nurudeen Amadu

FC Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu acknowledged the challenging nature of the match against Bibiani Goldstars, expressing that a stronger offensive performance could have led to a victory.

The Timber Giants nearly secured their second win of the season but settled for a 2-2 draw against the Miners in the outstanding match-week 2 of the GPL.

Emmanuel Mamah scored the opening goal from a penalty in the first half, but the lead was equalized by Kelvin Oppong in the 75th minute, resulting in a shared outcome.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment