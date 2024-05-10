It was a dream come true to join West Ham United - Ghana star Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian international, is currently experiencing the realization of his lifelong dream at West Ham United.



Last summer, the 23-year-old made a significant move from Ajax to the Premier League club in a £38 million transfer, securing a five-year contract with the possibility of an additional year.



Throughout his debut season in the Premier League, Kudus has showcased his talent, scoring an impressive 13 goals and providing five assists in 43 appearances for the Hammers.



As West Ham prepares for their final home game against Luton Town, Kudus expressed his contentment with his decision to join the Premier League and his new team.



In an interview with the club's website, Kudus stated, "I followed my instincts and pursued my dream of coming to West Ham. I believe I was prepared for this opportunity. When I decided to move to the best league in the world, I knew I was ready to take on the challenge and test myself."



He further acknowledged the highs and lows he has experienced throughout the season, emphasizing his determination to continue improving his game.



Kudus expressed his satisfaction with his performance in his first season, stating, "I have made my mark here, and I am delighted with the direction my journey has taken so far."



Despite West Ham's recent struggles in the Premier League, they will conclude their season with an away game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.