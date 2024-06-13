It was a special moment for me - Tariq Lamptey on playing at 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey expresses his pride in representing his country at the 2022 World Cup, considering it a significant milestone in his career.



Lamptey, who switched his allegiance from England to Ghana, made his debut in a friendly against Brazil and also played in Ghana's final pre-World Cup match against Switzerland. His World Cup debut occurred during the match against Portugal, where he came on as a substitute in the 66th minute.



Lamptey describes the World Cup as a dream come true and a moment of immense pride for both himself and his family.



He emphasizes the importance of cherishing such moments in one's career, as they serve as motivation to strive for future achievements and continuous improvement.