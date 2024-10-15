You are here: HomeSports2024 10 15Article 1993763

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

It was a very difficult game - Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu after Accra Lions draw

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Samuel Boadu Samuel Boadu

Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu expressed that the game against Accra Lions, which ended in a draw, was very challenging for his side.

Following the match, Boadu acknowledged the effort and resilience of both teams but highlighted that the encounter was difficult, with both sides creating few clear chances.

Despite the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment