You are here: HomeSports2024 10 30Article 2000318

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

It was easy to get away from Thomas Partey to score against Arsenal - Virgil van Dijk

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

van Dijk has opened up on how he was able to go past Partey to score in their thrilling 2-2 draw van Dijk has opened up on how he was able to go past Partey to score in their thrilling 2-2 draw

Liverpool's captain, Virgil van Dijk, discussed his goal-scoring moment against Arsenal in their exciting 2-2 draw, highlighting how he managed to get past Thomas Partey.

The match began with Arsenal taking an early lead when Bukayo Saka scored in the ninth minute after skillfully maneuvering around Andrew Robertson. Liverpool equalized shortly after, with van Dijk capitalizing on a flicked header from

Read full article.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment