"It was hard to accept - David Ocloo fumes after defeat to ASEC Mimosa

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, expressed his disappointment at losing the 2024 President's Cup to ASEC Mimosa, as their goal was to bring pride to Ghana.



ASEC Mimosa secured a 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko with two goals in the first half at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



This defeat marks Asante Kotoko's second consecutive loss in the President's Cup, following last year's defeat to rivals Hearts of Oak.



Ocloo acknowledged the team's disappointment and sought forgiveness from their supporters, emphasizing their commitment to making Ghana proud.



“It is truly disappointing and difficult to accept, we had planned to bring pride to Ghana today. We ask for their forgiveness,” said Ocloo.



“We showed them too much respect in the first half. Our performance improved in the second half.”



Despite their recent loss in the CAF Champions League against Wydad Casablanca, ASEC Mimosa accepted GHALCA's invitation to take part in Ghana's 67th Independence Day Celebration.



The friendly football match between ASEC Mimosa and Asante Kotoko was a highlight of Ghana's 67th Independence Day festivities.