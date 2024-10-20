It was my natural instincts - Jordan Ayew explains crucial goal in Leicester win

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Leicester City striker Jordan Ayew has discussed his crucial 98th-minute goal that clinched a stunning 3-2 comeback win against Southampton on Saturday.



Ayew's late goal at St. Mary’s Stadium earned the Foxes three important points, completing a thrilling recovery after they were down 2-0 at halftime.



Reflecting on the goal, Ayew emphasized the importance of instinct as a Premier League player, highlighting that quick thinking is essential in pivotal situations.