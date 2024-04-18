It was tough - Prince Owusu on defeat to Charlotte FC

Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Prince Owusu, a Ghanaian forward born in Germany, expressed his disappointment following Toronto FC's defeat against Charlotte FC in the Major League Soccer.



Despite coming off the bench and scoring twice to level the game at the Banc of America Stadium, Charlotte FC secured victory with a late strike from Patrick Agyemang, who is also of Ghanaian descent but born in the US.



After the match, Owusu shared his thoughts, stating, "It's a tough loss for us. We had high hopes of winning this game. I came on as a substitute and gave my best to support the team. We played well overall. We knew it wouldn't be easy playing away at Charlotte, but we were prepared for a challenging match."



"Our response, with those two goals, speaks volumes about our team's resilience. We never give up. However, this defeat is difficult to accept. We put in a lot of effort today and showed up for the game."



Owusu acknowledged that the atmosphere in the dressing room after the match was not positive, but he emphasized the importance of staying focused and sticking to their game plan.



He expressed confidence in the team's ability to analyze their performance, identify areas for improvement, and deliver a better performance in the next game.



This season has been a promising start for Owusu, as he scored his second and third goals over the weekend.



Additionally, he earned a spot in the Major League Soccer Team of the Week for the first time this season.