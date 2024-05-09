It was very shocking to lose 3-1 to Russia - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's U17 national team, the Black Starlets, experienced an unexpected loss in their first match at the 2024 UEFA U16 Invitational Tournament in Russia, falling 3-1 to the host country.



Despite this setback, coach Laryea Kingston expressed surprise at the defeat but acknowledged the team's improvement in subsequent games.



This tournament marked the team's second consecutive appearance, following their participation in Serbia.



Despite the initial loss, the Black Starlets bounced back with impressive 5-1 victories in their following matches.



Kingston emphasized the importance of learning from defeats, highlighting the team's growth and resilience.



As they prepare for the WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations, the Black Starlets are focused on refining their strategies and building momentum for the upcoming championship.