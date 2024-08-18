You are here: HomeSports2024 08 18Article 1971113

It will give me confidence for upcoming games - Antoine Semenyo after scoring on Premier League opening day

Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo has expressed his motivation to score more goals after netting in AFC Bournemouth's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League opener.

Semenyo's late goal secured a point for his team after Chris Wood gave Forest the lead in the first half.

Semenyo credited the preseason focus on positioning for his goal and aims to continue his form in upcoming matches.

He hopes to keep up his strong performances when Bournemouth hosts Newcastle United next weekend.

