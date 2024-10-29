It will take a miracle for Ghana to qualify for 2025 AFCON - Sam Johnson

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson has stated that the Black Stars will require a miracle to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The national team is struggling in their qualifying campaign, having only secured two points from four matches, which include two draws and two losses. Currently, Sudan holds the second qualifying spot with seven points.



Johnson expressed skepticism



about the team's chances of making it to AFCON, suggesting that it may be more prudent to concentrate on the 2026 World Cup instead.



He remarked, "If we qualify for AFCON, it will be a miracle that has never happened before," and emphasized the need for better organization moving forward.



Ghana's qualification efforts will wrap up next month with a match against Angola, who have already qualified, followed by a home game against Niger, who are at the bottom of the group.