Italy players in Premier League: Udogie assist, Okoli wins, Calafiori advice

Italy's Destiny Udogie contributed an assist for Tottenham in their thrilling 4-1 victory against West Ham United, alongside teammate Guglielmo Vicario.



Meanwhile, Caleb Okoli was the sole Italian player in the Premier League to secure a win over the weekend.



In the eighth round of Premier League fixtures, here's how the Italian players performed.



Tottenham's success for Italy's representatives

Guglielmo Vicario and Destiny Udogie both featured prominently in Tottenham's exciting 4-1 win in the London derby against West Ham.



The newly capped Italian goalkeeper had limited opportunities to intervene, particularly on Mohammed Kudus' first-half goal, but otherwise had a quiet match.